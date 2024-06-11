Hasan Ali Gets Injured While Celebrating Once Again [Video]

In an unexpected turn of events, Pakistan’s pace bowler Hasan Ali managed to make headlines during the Vitality T20 Blast—but not for his bowling. Instead, Ali found himself in the spotlight for injuring himself while celebrating a wicket.

Renowned for his exuberant wicket celebration, ‘the Generator’, Hasan Ali’s signature move once again took center stage. This time, however, it wasn’t the opponents who were left stunned but Ali himself.

In a moment that can only be described as both hilarious and unfortunate, Ali’s enthusiasm got the best of him, leading to an injury mid-celebration.

This isn’t the first time Hasan Ali has suffered an injury while doing his usual celebration. Back in 2018, Hasan Ali suffered a rib strain while celebrating a wicket during Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match.

The latest incident quickly went viral, adding to the lighthearted buzz around Ali’s latest on-field antics. Fans are now left wondering if this will prompt a change in his trademark celebration or if Ali will bounce back, perhaps with a slightly more cautious approach.

