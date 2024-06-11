K-Electric Launches Home-Based Tax Certificates and Online Services

K-Electric has introduced several new services to enhance convenience for its consumers, including obtaining tax-paid certificates for electricity bills from the comfort of their homes.

According to a K-Electric spokesperson, consumers can now obtain income tax, advance tax, and withholding tax certificates through the company’s mobile application. This eliminates the need for customers to visit K-Electric offices in person to receive these documents.

“All taxes on electricity bills are following the Income Tax Ordinance and government regulations,” the spokesperson clarified.

In addition to tax certificates, K-Electric has announced other significant conveniences for its consumers in Karachi. Amid the ongoing heatwave, the company provides substantial relief by allowing customers to apply for new electricity connections and request changes to their bills’ names online. This initiative aims to streamline processes and reduce the need for physical visits, making it easier for customers to manage their electricity services.