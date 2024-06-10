Load-Shedding to Worsen As Electricity Shortfall Nears 6,000 MW

Electricity shortfall in Pakistan has reached 5,902 MW as summers intensify. Sources said due to the current shortfall, load shedding is becoming more frequent across the country.

Today’s power generation stands at 20,098 MW, while the demand has surged to 26,000 MW.

Hydropower Plants 6,888 MW Thermal Power Plants 790 MW Private Power Plants 7,980 MW Wind Power Plants 877 MW Solar Power Plants 198 MW Bagasse 143 MW Nuclear 3,222 MW Total 20,098 MW

ALSO READ Govt Proposes Rs. 27 Billion Development Budget For IT Ministry in Upcoming Budget

Different parts of the country are facing daily load-shedding of 8 hours. Electricity isn’t available for 12-14 hours in areas experiencing heavy line losses.