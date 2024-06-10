Load-Shedding to Worsen As Electricity Shortfall Nears 6,000 MW

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 10, 2024 | 2:58 pm

Electricity shortfall in Pakistan has reached 5,902 MW as summers intensify. Sources said due to the current shortfall, load shedding is becoming more frequent across the country.

Today’s power generation stands at 20,098 MW, while the demand has surged to 26,000 MW.

Hydropower Plants 6,888 MW
Thermal Power Plants 790 MW
Private Power Plants 7,980 MW
Wind Power Plants 877 MW
Solar Power Plants 198 MW
Bagasse 143 MW
Nuclear 3,222 MW
Total 20,098 MW
ALSO READ

Different parts of the country are facing daily load-shedding of 8 hours. Electricity isn’t available for 12-14 hours in areas experiencing heavy line losses.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>