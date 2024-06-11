Pakistan Bans Passports for Pakistanis Seeking Asylum Abroad

In light of national security considerations, the Ministry of Interior has made a significant decision regarding passport issuance for Pakistani citizens who have sought asylum in foreign countries.

According to a notification released by the ministry in Islamabad on Tuesday, individuals of Pakistani nationality who have applied for asylum in other countries will be ineligible to obtain Pakistani passports. The directive further specifies that passports held by such individuals will be subject to cancellation, and subsequent renewal requests will not be entertained.

The announcement, communicated through a formal notification by the Director General Passports, underscores the seriousness of the measure. It reflects the stance of the Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who directed the issuance of this directive.

This comprehensive directive has been circulated not only within the Ministry of Interior but also to the Foreign Ministry and all relevant stakeholders, indicating a concerted effort to implement the policy effectively.