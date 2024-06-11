Pakistani Telcos Are Now Earning Rs. 284 Per Month From Every User

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 11, 2024 | 7:26 pm

The Mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose to Rs. 284 per month during July-December FY24, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24.

The survey noted that Pakistan’s competitive telecom environment and reputation of offering some of the most affordable rates in the region have traditionally kept the country’s ARPU per month relatively low compared to its neighbors.

However, recent developments, such as expanding broadband services, flexible pricing regulations for telecom operators amidst rising inflation, and the declining multi-SIM phenomenon, have led to a noteworthy increase in ARPU. In FY24 (Jul-Dec), ARPU reached Rs. 284 per month compared to Rs. 248 per month in FY23.

Telecom subscribers and teledensity

At the end of March 2024, the total number of telecom subscriptions (mobile and fixed) reached 194.6 million, and the total teledensity in the country reached 80.7 percent. The cellular mobile segment mainly contributed to the overall growth in subscribers and teledensity.

ProPK Staff

