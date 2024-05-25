WhatsApp Will Finally Let You Change Chat Bubble Colors Soon

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 25, 2024 | 6:12 pm

WhatsApp has been playing catch up with the likes of Telegram in terms of features. To that end, WhatsApp is finally working on adding options for different chat bubble colors, so users are no longer limited to the default options. Better late than ever.

As always, the news comes from WABetaInfo, which has spotted this feature in one of the latest beta versions of WhatsApp, meaning Meta is currently testing the feature before a wider rollout.

Attached image

As shown in the screenshot, WhatsApp has added a new section under chat themes which will let you pick between a variety of default chat theme colors. The default colors are accompanied by a blue color, a black and white option as well as a magenta and purple color for outgoing messages. The background colors change accordingly.

Revamped Media Replies

Another design update is coming up soon for WhatsApp users, which should make it easier to reply to pictures and videos in the app. WhatsApp has also redesigned media replies within the app, as spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest beta version.

This change simplifies media replies by adding prominent buttons on the bottom of the screen for typing a reply or simply reacting with an emoji. Check out the screenshot below.

Attached image

Previously, there was no reply button, so users could only type a response without opening an image file. Now you can do so by simply hitting reply or by selecting an emoji through the reactions feature on the left.

Both of these features are in the latest beta version, so it should not be long before they become available on the live version of WhatsApp. There is no launch date yet.

