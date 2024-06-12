A Pakistani lawyer named Manzoor Qadir Bhinder has taken his grievances about the national cricket team’s performance to the court in Gujranwala following Pakistan’s defeat against India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Filing a petition, Bhinder targets high-profile figures, including team captain Babar Azam, the players, and Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Bhinder’s petition calls for drastic measures, demanding a complete ban on the national team. He argued in the petition for the dissolution of the selection committee.

His core argument hinges on the vast amounts of money allocated to cricket annually by the government, which he claims is an injustice to the people of Pakistan given the team’s recent poor performances.

This legal action comes on the heels of widespread public disappointment with the cricket team’s performance, sparking debates about accountability and financial management within the PCB.

Bhinder wrote in the petition that the Pakistani cricketers, play for their ego and money. The Men in Green do not care for the honor of Pakistan.

The petition has been filed in the court of the District Sessions Judge under Sections 22A and 22B of the Penal Code.

The court has yet to respond to Bhinder’s petition and the case is likely to stir significant discussion within the cricketing community.

Pakistan lost to India by 6 runs as they were chasing a meagre total of 120 at the Nassau Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Babar Azam’s men also choked against the USA in the Super Over, losing the game right at the death.

