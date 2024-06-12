Rizwan Makes An Unwanted Record In 2024 T20 World Cup

Mohammad Rizwan etched his name into the record books by scoring the slowest fifty in T20 World Cup history. Playing against Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rizwan reached his half-century off 52 balls while chasing a target of 107, surpassing the previous record held by South Africa’s David Miller, who had achieved the milestone in 50 balls.

Rizwan’s painstakingly slow innings came as Pakistan aimed to set a competitive target at the Nassau Cricket County venue. Despite the sluggish pace, his fifty was the first for Pakistan in this year’s World Cup and the third overall fifty scored at this venue.

The match was characterized by Rizwan’s struggle to find fluency against a disciplined West Indies bowling attack. His 52-ball fifty included only three boundaries, highlighting the difficulty he faced in rotating the strike and finding gaps in the field.

While his innings provided some stability in Pakistan’s batting lineup, it was also a source of frustration for fans and teammates alike. Rizwan’s knock drew mixed reactions, with some applauding his resilience and others criticizing the lack of intent and aggression.

Rizwan’s record-breaking fifty serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of cricket, where records can be set in the most unexpected circumstances. As the T20 World Cup progresses, both Rizwan and Pakistan will be keen to put this performance behind them and focus on more dynamic and effective batting displays in the matches to come.

