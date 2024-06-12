Ex-Chief Justice Saqib Nisar Uses His Power to Influence Head Boy Elections in Aitchison College

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 6:16 pm

Just as the dust settles from the resignation of Michael A. Thompson, former principal of Aitchison College, Lahore, who accused then Punjab governor Balighur Rehman of interference in the institution’s affairs, another case of a similar nature has surfaced, as reported by a TV channel on Wednesday.

Sources disclosed to 24News TV channel that the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Saqib Nisar, allegedly went to extreme lengths to secure the position of head boy for his grandson.

Chief Justice of Pakistan

In response to the reported interference in the Principal’s Office by the former CJP, parents of students expressed concern, stating that this sets a troubling precedent.

ALSO READ

The principal had tendered his resignation in protest after the then provincial governor granted a three-year leave of absence and complete fee waiver to two children of Ahad Cheema.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>