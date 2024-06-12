Ex-Chief Justice Saqib Nisar Uses His Power to Influence Head Boy Elections in Aitchison College

Just as the dust settles from the resignation of Michael A. Thompson, former principal of Aitchison College, Lahore, who accused then Punjab governor Balighur Rehman of interference in the institution’s affairs, another case of a similar nature has surfaced, as reported by a TV channel on Wednesday.

Sources disclosed to 24News TV channel that the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Saqib Nisar, allegedly went to extreme lengths to secure the position of head boy for his grandson.

In response to the reported interference in the Principal’s Office by the former CJP, parents of students expressed concern, stating that this sets a troubling precedent.

ALSO READ Govt Bans Three-Phase Meters

The principal had tendered his resignation in protest after the then provincial governor granted a three-year leave of absence and complete fee waiver to two children of Ahad Cheema.