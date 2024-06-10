Govt Bans Three-Phase Meters

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced a significant change in its metering system by banning three-phase meters for all consumers. This move is part of LESCO’s strategy to modernize its infrastructure and improve billing accuracy.

To replace the three-phase meters, LESCO has begun installing Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) meters. These advanced meters are designed to enhance the accuracy of meter readings, reduce overbilling issues, and curb electricity theft.

The transition to AMR meters comes with additional costs for consumers. LESCO has stated that consumers will need to pay an extra 20,000 to Rs 25,000 due to the price difference between the old three-phase meters and the new AMR meters. The total cost for the purchase and installation of an AMR meter will be Rs 42,000.

The installation of AMR meters is expected to bring several benefits to both LESCO and its consumers:

Reduced Overbilling : AMR meters provide more accurate readings, minimizing the chances of overbilling.

: AMR meters provide more accurate readings, minimizing the chances of overbilling. Reduction in Electricity Theft : The new system is more secure, making it harder for electricity theft to occur.

: The new system is more secure, making it harder for electricity theft to occur. Online Billing : Consumers will have the convenience of online billing, streamlining the payment process.

: Consumers will have the convenience of online billing, streamlining the payment process. Modern Technology: The use of AMR meters represents a significant technological upgrade, providing better service and convenience for consumers.

This transition follows LESCO’s earlier initiative of replacing bidirectional meters for solar systems with AMR meters. The success of that project has likely influenced the decision to expand the use of AMR technology.