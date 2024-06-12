Famous Bakery and 6 Other Businesses Sealed in Lahore

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 6:07 pm

In a proactive move against illegal commercial usage in Lahore, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) intensified its operations.

On Monday, LDA teams sealed Cakes & Bakes and six other businesses in Gulshan-e-Ravi for failing to pay commercialization fees. Among the sealed premises were a medical store, private schools, grocery shops, and offices. Supervising the operation was the Director of Town Planning-I, Ayesha Mutahir, who coordinated with enforcement teams and the Police.

 

According to LDA officials, multiple notices were issued to the owners of these buildings before the operation.

ALSO READ

LDA Director General, Tahir Farooq, has emphasized the continuation of indiscriminate operations against violations of building and parking bylaws, encroachments, and illegal commercial activities in Lahore.

