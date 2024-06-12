Full Budget Speech in Urdu

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 6:14 pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is currently presenting the federal budget 2024-25 in parliament today. Here’s the full budget speech.

BUDGET SPEECH 2024-2512 June -Final (PDF)

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>