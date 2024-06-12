Tax Rate on Imported LPG May Rise to 18%

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 4:09 pm

The federal government has proposed to increase the sales tax rate on imported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from 10 percent to 18 percent in the federal budget 2024-25.

According to sources, the new tax rate of 18 percent is estimated to have a revenue impact of Rs. 21 billion.

The proposal is up for consideration today despite local vendors’ warning that such a move could increase LPG rates by Rs. 164 per cylinder.

Meanwhile, the government has proposed a 5 percent sales tax on all petroleum products.

The FY25 budget is expected to impose substantial taxes to help the government earn more revenue and potentially unlock a new bailout program from the International Monetary Fund.

>