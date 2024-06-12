Govt Likely to Bar Non-Filers from Travelling Abroad

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 1:25 pm

To strengthen tax enforcement for non-filers the federal government is considering a number of measures including barring non-filers from travelling abroad.

According to sources, at present, the measures provided in law for persons who choose to remain non-filers in response to notice include disabling of mobile phone SIMs and discontinuation of utility connections.

It is pertinent to mention here that back in April, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued Income Tax General Order (ITGO) to disable the mobile phone SIMs of over 0.5 million persons who are not appearing on active taxpayer list but are liable to file the Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2023.

In order to enhance the cost of non-compliance for non-filers and compel such persons to file returns, it is proposed to bar exit of non-filers from the country.

However, there would be exception for persons traveling for Umrah, Hajj and for persons who are minors, or students.

ProPK Staff

lens

