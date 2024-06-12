Govt Proposes Increase in Petroleum Levy to Rs. 80 Per Liter

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 7:50 pm

The federal government has proposed an increase in maximum petroleum levy on petrol and high-speed diesel to Rs. 80 per liter.

According to the Finance Bill 2024, the maximum petroleum levy rate will now be Rs. 80 per liter, an increase of Rs. 20 per liter over the previous rate of Rs. 60 on both petrol and high speed diesel.

The levy on Light diesel Oil (LDO), High octane blending component (HOBC), and E-10 gasoline will also increase by Rs. 25 per liter to Rs. 75 per liter.

It is pertinent to mention here that currently the government is charging Rs. 60 per liter petroleum levy on petrol and high-speed diesel.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>