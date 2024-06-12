LDA Announces to Repair Thokar Niaz Baig Interchange

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has approved the repair and restoration of the Thokar Niaz Baig Interchange as part of its initiative to enhance the entry and exit points of the provincial capital.

The decision was made during a meeting of LDA’s Development Sub-Committee on Tuesday, chaired by LDA Director General Tahir Farooq.

LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed briefed the committee on the project, highlighting that it will include asphalt work, lane marking, beautification, and signage. He noted that the completed project will significantly improve Motorway and Multan Road traffic flow. Following the meeting, LDA DG visited the LDA record room, where Director of Record Management Rabil Butt provided an overview of the various sections. The LDA DG instructed him to train the record room staff in using firefighting equipment.

ALSO READ Pre-Monsoon Rains Expected After Eid ul Adha

LWMC Prepares for Eid-ul-Azha Offal Removal

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is extensively preparing to remove offal during Eid-ul-Azha.

A comprehensive cleaning operation is underway across various areas, utilizing heavy machinery to achieve zero-waste status. In Allama Iqbal Town and Samanabad Town, machinery and staff have been deployed to remove garbage from open plots, parks, and public spaces. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized the company’s commitment to providing top-notch cleaning services during Eid, maintaining their timely and excellent service delivery tradition. He assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure a clutter-free environment for residents.