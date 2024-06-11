Pre-Monsoon Rains Expected After Eid ul Adha

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 11, 2024 | 11:53 pm

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz announced on Tuesday that there is no forecast of rain for Eidul Azha. However, the first monsoon spell is expected to hit parts of the country after June 19.

Sarfaraz indicated that this monsoon season could bring exceptional rains to various regions, although precise predictions will be available a few days before the rainfall begins. He mentioned that southern Sindh, including Karachi, will likely experience heavy rain.

Amid the prolonged hot and humid conditions, Sarfaraz noted that Karachi’s temperatures are expected to stay normal, with highs around 35-36°C in June. He added that the rest of Sindh would also experience normal temperatures this month.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), hot and dry weather will persist over most of Sindh until Thursday, with temperatures ranging from a low of 28°C to a high of 37°C.

In the next twelve hours, most of the country will experience mainly hot and dry weather, with sweltering conditions in central and southern plain areas. However, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa might see partly cloudy weather with isolated light rain or thunderstorms in the evening or night.

Temperatures recorded this morning in major cities were:

  • Islamabad: 21°C
  • Lahore: 30°C
  • Karachi: 30°C
  • Peshawar: 24°C
  • Quetta: 17°C
  • Gilgit: 15°C
  • Murree: 11°C
  • Muzaffarabad: 20°C

Rija Sohaib

lens

perspective

>