Pakistan Railways Unveils Locally-Made High-Capacity Wagons

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 4:44 pm

On Wednesday, forty high-capacity wagons were added to the Pakistan Railways fleet following China’s fulfillment of its promise to equip Pakistan with local manufacturing technology.

These locally manufactured wagons, capable of carrying 70 tons of load, were unveiled during an inauguration ceremony at the Cantt Railway Station in Lahore.

According to a statement from Pakistan Railways, the modern design of these wagons enables the transport of containers efficiently.

Pakistan Railways’ Chief Executive Officer, Amir Ali Baloch, emphasized the significance of locally manufacturing these wagons, calling it a major step towards self-reliance.

The statement also noted that the freight train will now be able to run at a speed of 100 km per hour, with plans to induct 820 such coaches into the railway system by the end of the financial year 2025-26.

According to the statement, local manufacturing of these wagons is expected to save foreign exchange reserves and boost income by over Rs 9 billion annually.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways highlighted that the department has developed freight wagons that meet international standards.

>