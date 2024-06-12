Punjab Bans Burning of Animal Waste Material During Eid ul Adha

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 4:41 pm

To ensure public safety and cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha, the Punjab government has enforced Section 144 across the province, banning the burning of animal heads and trotters in public places.

A spokesperson from the provincial Home Department informed PTV that this directive also extends to the disposal of sacrificial animal offal, strictly prohibiting their dumping in manholes, drainage systems, or canals.

These measures aim to prevent environmental hazards and promote hygienic practices during the festive period.

Additionally, the spokesperson mentioned that the government has prohibited banned organizations from collecting sacrificial animal hides to regulate the distribution and utilization of animal by-products.

ALSO READ

In response to a query, the spokesperson revealed that the Punjab Home Department has set up a dedicated control room to monitor compliance across the province.

Through vigilant oversight and coordination, authorities aim to ensure adherence to the prescribed guidelines and maintain public order throughout the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

