Sindh Bans Illegal Animal Hide Collection for Eid-ul-Adha 2024

The Sindh Home Department has issued a comprehensive ban on the collection of hides without prior permission from the Commissioner or Deputy Commissioners across all regions of the province. The directive, issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Home, mandates that all Commissioners and DCs strictly adhere to policy guidelines and NACTA SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) when granting such permissions.

Furthermore, Commissioners and DCs are instructed to ensure that only registered charities and philanthropic organizations are granted permission, with a strict prohibition against any involvement of banned organizations in hide collection, as outlined in the order. Additionally, use of banners, flags, and loudspeakers for setting up camps for hide-collection purposes is strictly prohibited.

ALSO READ Govt Announces Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Holidays

Registered organizations are required to possess permissions granted by the competent authority while engaging in hide collection activities, with any coercive methods of collection explicitly forbidden. Moreover, all permissions for carrying licensed weapons are suspended from Zil-Hajj 10 to 12.

ALSO READ Punjab to Give Advance Salaries on Eid ul Adha

Strict enforcement measures are outlined, with violators subject to prosecution. SHOs (Station House Officers) are authorized to register cases against violators under Section 195 (i) (a) of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code).