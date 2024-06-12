Sales Tax Doubled on Computers and Laptops in Budget 2025

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 4:48 pm

The Government of Pakistan has proposed an adjustment in the budget 2024-2025 by doubling the sales tax on computers and laptops from 5% to 10%, sourced told ProPakistani.

This measure is anticipated to generate an additional revenue of approximately Rs. 3 billion, reflecting a strategic move to increase state earnings amidst economic challenges.

The government’s decision to raise the sales tax on computers and laptops comes amid efforts to bolster the government’s revenue.

The increase in sales tax will likely result in higher prices for computers and laptops, impacting household budgets and potentially slowing the adoption of new technologies.

Retailers and manufacturers might experience a shift in consumer behavior, with possible delays in purchases or a preference for lower-cost alternatives. However, the industry could also see a push for more value-added services to justify the increased costs.

The projected Rs. 3 billion revenue from this tax hike is intended to support various public services and development projects. The government sees this measure as a balanced approach to address fiscal needs while leveraging sectors with robust market demand.

