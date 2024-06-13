Banks to Remain Closed For 5 Days

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it will remain closed from 17th to 19th June 2024, (Tuesday to Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

This means that commercial banks in the country will also be closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, in addition to the existing weekend closure on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Division released a notification declaring a five-day holiday for Eid ul Azha, catering to offices with different working schedules.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will also remain closed for five days i.e. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 15, 16, 17, 18, and 19 June.