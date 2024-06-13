Builders and Developers Reject New Massive Taxes on Real Estate Industry

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 13, 2024 | 3:08 pm

The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) has opposed budgetary measures, including increasing the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) on real estate to 15 percent for filers and 45 percent for non-filers and imposing a 5 percent federal excise duty (FED) on new plots, commercial, and residential properties to curb speculation.

ABAD Chairman Asif Sum Sum argued that the real estate sector is already overburdened with various taxes and that additional levies are unnecessary.

“New taxes will not only strain the real estate sector further but also deter overseas Pakistanis from investing their hard-earned money in Pakistan’s property market,” he stated. He warned that these measures could drive overseas Pakistanis to invest in other countries, which could significantly impact the local real estate market.

“It appears that the government aims to shut down the local construction industry by imposing new taxes,” he commented, noting that under sections 236C and 236K of the Income Tax Ordinance, there are already advance taxes of 3 percent, a withholding tax of 1 percent, and a town tax of 2 percent, among other levies.

ALSO READ

He emphasized that these new taxes will ultimately affect consumers, a point seemingly overlooked by the government.

He also claimed that the government had ignored their pre-budget proposals, highlighting the growing frustration within ABAD and the urgent need for dialogue between the government and the real estate sector.

 

 

 

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>