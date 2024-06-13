foodpanda Extends Support to Gaza Through World Food Programme

As part of its ongoing commitment to humanitarian causes, foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading delivery platform, has partnered with the World Food Programme (WFP) to offer critical assistance to people in Gaza. The ongoing conflict in Palestine has led to a dire humanitarian crisis, with thousands of families facing food insecurity and lack of access to basic necessities. Recognizing the urgent need for assistance, foodpanda has stepped forward to contribute towards the relief efforts being undertaken by WFP in Gaza.

Under the ongoing program, foodpanda enabled customer donation through the app and matched all funds raised. foodpanda also partnered with Islamabad United, a leading cricket franchise in the PSL to commit additional funds for Gaza.

The donation by foodpanda, which translates to over 200,000 meals, will be utilized by WFP to provide basic necessities, food supplies, humanitarian aid and other support services to vulnerable populations in Gaza. foodpanda’s contribution underscores its commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need.

Muntaqa Peracha, Managing Director of foodpanda in Pakistan, expressed the company’s solidarity with the people of Palestine, stating, “Our hearts go out to the people of Palestine during these unimaginably difficult times. We believe it is our responsibility as a socially conscious organization to support these people in their time of need. Through our partnership with the World Food Programme, we aim to provide vital assistance to Palestinian families and help in the best way we can.”

Ms. Coco Ushiyama, Country Director for WFP Pakistan while appreciating the efforts of foodpanda Pakistan said, “WFP continues to distribute food aid in Gaza despite significant challenges and dwindling food stocks. This generous contribution from foodpanda will make a big difference and help WFP deliver life-saving aid to around 6,863 people daily for a month”.

This initiative aligns with foodpanda’s broader mission of using its platform and resources to drive positive change and contribute towards building a more resilient and equitable world. The company remains dedicated to leveraging its reach and influence for meaningful social impact and stands in solidarity with Palestinian people.

The campaign is part of a global partnership between foodpanda Pakistan’s parent company, Delivery Hero, and WFP’s innovative fundraising platform, ShareTheMeal.