Hafeez Believes Azam Khan Is Not Fulfilling The Fitness Requirements Needed To Survive In International Cricket

Former Pakistan team manager, Mohammad Hafeez, has expressed concerns over wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan’s fitness and commitment to international cricket.

Hafeez highlighted Khan’s lack of progress despite being given a fitness plan and ample amount of time in International cricket, emphasizing the fitness level required to survive in a mega-event like the T20 World Cup.

“The whole Pakistan team can cover two kilometers in 10 minutes, while Azam Khan will take 20 minutes to cover the distance,” Hafeez stated. His comments reflect growing frustration within the team management about Azam’s fitness levels, which are seen as inadequate for international standards.

“Sadly, Azam Khan is not serious about playing international cricket right now,” the former Pakistan skipper said. He pointed out that while physique isn’t the primary issue, adherence to fitness requirements is crucial. “Being lean or oversized is never an issue for me, but you need to work according to the game’s needs. You need to bring your fitness to a required level.”

Hafeez revealed that Azam Khan was given a specific fitness plan while as team manager but failed to show significant improvement. “You are in the team because of your talent, but you need to respond in case of fitness. You are the only one on the team on whom we have compromised on fitness,” Hafeez added, expressing disappointment.

Former cricketer Moin Khan’s son did not perform well in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The player scored zero runs in the inaugural match against the USA, as a result he was replaced by Imad Wasim against India on June 9 and against Canada on June 11.

In 13 T20I innings, Azam Khan has an average 8.80 with a strike-rate of 133.33 and his highest score is 30 not out, a score he has scored only once in his T20I career.

