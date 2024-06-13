Japanese Climbers Go Missing in Gilgit-Baltistan

Two Japanese climbers, Ryuseki Hiraoka and Atsushi Taguchi, have gone missing during their attempt to summit the 7,027-metre Spantik Peak in Gilgit-Baltistan. An army aviation operation is scheduled to commence on Thursday, weather permitting after initial ground rescue efforts on Wednesday failed to locate the climbers.

Hiraoka and Taguchi, who were climbing in Alpine style without porters, reached Camp 2 at an altitude of 5,300 meters between Shigar and Nagar districts on Monday. However, when another seven-member Japanese expedition team arrived at the camp the following day, the two climbers were nowhere to be found.

Upon discovering their absence, the team suspended their expedition and returned to the base camp to notify the authorities. Preliminary evidence found by fellow mountaineers suggests that the missing climbers may have fallen from Camp 2. Despite this, a local trace and rescue mission, aided by Japanese climbers and drones, will continue on Thursday.

The rugged terrain and high altitude present significant challenges to rescue operations, necessitating the involvement of army aviation units. The planned air operation aims to cover a wider area more efficiently than ground teams can manage alone, given the difficult conditions.

The climbing community and local authorities remain hopeful for the safe recovery of Hiraoka and Taguchi. The search operation underscores the inherent risks of high-altitude mountaineering, especially when undertaken without the support of porters or additional safety measures.