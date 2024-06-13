KP Government Announces Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Holidays

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha, according to a notification.

As per the notification issued on Thursday, all public and private offices in the province will be closed from June 17 to June 19.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif recently approved the Cabinet Division’s proposal for the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

These holidays will be from June 17 to June 19. With the weekend falling on June 15 and 16, citizens will have five days off to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed that Eid-ul-Adha would be observed on June 17, following the sighting of the Zil Hajj crescent moon last Friday.