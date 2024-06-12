Unlike Oppo, Apple is Not Bringing AI to All Supported iPhones

Apple is set to introduce significant enhancements with iOS 18, marking a new era in artificial intelligence for its smartphone operating system. Key updates include RCS (Rich Communication Services) support, new communication features like text effects and emoji reactions, a built-in password manager, and advanced customization options.

In a positive development for users, all iPhones currently running iOS 17 will be eligible for the iOS 18 update. This includes the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max from 2018, which will be six years old this September. While the original iPhone SE, released in 2016, was phased out with iOS 16, its successors from 2020 and 2022 will continue to receive updates with iOS 18.

Here is the full list of iPhones set to get iOS 18.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE (2020)

Only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature Apple Intelligence when iOS 18 is released, and this feature will remain in beta even after the full launch. This means that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, along with older models, won’t have access to Apple Intelligence.

The reason for this exclusivity is the A17 Pro chipset, which is only available in the iPhone 15 Pro models. Older A-series chips don’t support the necessary capabilities. The A17 Pro’s Neural Engine can achieve up to 35 trillion operations per second (TOPS), while the A16 Bionic offers only 17 TOPS, providing less than half the computing power.

It’s important to note that while some AI tasks will be processed via Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers, others will need to be handled directly on the device. This requires a certain level of performance that only the A17 Pro can deliver.

Waitlist

According to the iOS 18 code findings, Apple Intelligence features will initially be available through a “limited preview” and may require joining a waitlist. Users must sign up and wait for Apple to grant access to these features. The code explicitly mentions a waitlist and “limited preview,” indicating that not everyone will get immediate access to Apple Intelligence when iOS 18 launches.