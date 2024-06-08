Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Confirmed to Get AI Features

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jun 8, 2024 | 5:28 pm

In an announcement that hardly comes as a shock, Samsung has confirmed today that its next-generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, will feature Galaxy AI technology. These devices are slated for official release in early July.

Samsung’s Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile R&D Office, Mobile eXperience Business, Won-Joon Choi, detailed in a blog post that the company is dedicated to enhancing the Galaxy AI experience specifically for these upcoming foldable models.

He said:

Our foldables are the most versatile and flexible form factor in Samsung Galaxy and when combined with Galaxy AI, these two complementary technologies will together unlock all new possibilities.

Samsung is set to enhance mobile experiences using a “hybrid AI approach,” aiming to strike a balance between the immediate response and enhanced privacy of on-device AI, and the broad capabilities of cloud-based AI. This approach includes partnerships with leading industry players to deliver diverse functionalities essential for daily life.

Additionally, Samsung plans to extend its Live Translate AI feature to third-party messaging apps for voice calls. This feature will utilize Samsung’s on-device AI language translation model, ensuring that users can enjoy translation services without concerns over personal data being shared externally.

Choi anticipates a trend where more mobile AI functionalities will be processed on-device, facilitated by the rapid advancements in Neural Processing Units (NPUs).

