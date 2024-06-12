HTC U24 Pro Launched With 50MP OIS Camera, Curved AMOLED Screen, and More

HTC is still surprisingly alive and kicking in the smartphone space and has launched its latest U24 Pro handset a week after teasing it. Here are the specifications.

Design and Display

The tall 6.8-inch OLED display is curved on the sides and features 1080p resolution (1080 x 2436px) with a 120Hz refresh rate and an unspecified version of Gorilla Glass for protection. There is an optical fingerprint sensor underneath the screen and the phone maintains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone features IP67 water and dust resistance.

Internals and Software

The main chipset here is the upper mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and it can be paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage, but there is also a memory card slot for expansion. The storage type is UFS 3.1 for snappy performance.

For software, you get Android 14 out of the box.

Cameras

On the back, there is a duo of 50MP cameras as well as a single 8MP shooter for ultrawide shots. The primary 50MP camera comes with OIS for steady shots while the secondary 50MP sensor is a telephoto unit that enables 2x optical zoom. Video recording goes up to 4K 30 FPS.

The selfie camera is yet another 50MP shooter but limited to 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

Even though the HTC U24 Pro is not a flagship, it comes with 15W wireless charging support as well as 5W reverse wireless charging. The wired charging is rated at 60W on top of the 4,600 mAh battery.

The starting price for HTC U24 Pro is €564 in the EU and is available in Space Blue, and Twilight White color options.

HTC U24 Pro Specifications

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
CPU Octa-core (1×2.63 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 720
OS Android 14
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.8″ OLED, 1080 x 2436 pixels, 120Hz
RAM 12 GB
Storage 256 GB, 512 GB
Card Slot Yes
Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
Front Camera 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF
Colors Space Blue, Twilight White
Fingerprint Sensor Yes, optical
Battery
 4,500 mAh, 65W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging
Price
 €564

 

