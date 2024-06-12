HTC U24 Pro Launched With 50MP OIS Camera, Curved AMOLED Screen, and More

HTC is still surprisingly alive and kicking in the smartphone space and has launched its latest U24 Pro handset a week after teasing it. Here are the specifications.

Design and Display

The tall 6.8-inch OLED display is curved on the sides and features 1080p resolution (1080 x 2436px) with a 120Hz refresh rate and an unspecified version of Gorilla Glass for protection. There is an optical fingerprint sensor underneath the screen and the phone maintains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to Use The Same Camera as S23 FE

The phone features IP67 water and dust resistance.

Internals and Software

The main chipset here is the upper mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and it can be paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage, but there is also a memory card slot for expansion. The storage type is UFS 3.1 for snappy performance.

For software, you get Android 14 out of the box.

Cameras

On the back, there is a duo of 50MP cameras as well as a single 8MP shooter for ultrawide shots. The primary 50MP camera comes with OIS for steady shots while the secondary 50MP sensor is a telephoto unit that enables 2x optical zoom. Video recording goes up to 4K 30 FPS.

The selfie camera is yet another 50MP shooter but limited to 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

Even though the HTC U24 Pro is not a flagship, it comes with 15W wireless charging support as well as 5W reverse wireless charging. The wired charging is rated at 60W on top of the 4,600 mAh battery.

ALSO READ Oppo Find X8 Camera and Battery Details Surface

The starting price for HTC U24 Pro is €564 in the EU and is available in Space Blue, and Twilight White color options.

HTC U24 Pro Specifications