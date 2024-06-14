Karachi University to Build Medical and Dental College

In a significant development, the University of Karachi (KU) Syndicate has given initial approval to establish a medical and dental college. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, held at the VC Secretariat on Wednesday.

To advance this initiative, Syndicate members have recommended that a comprehensive feasibility report and an objective analysis be prepared and submitted for further discussion. With this conceptual approval, KU can now begin seeking interested parties to collaborate on the medical and dental college project.

During the meeting, the Syndicate also approved the minutes of the Finance and Planning Commission meeting held on December 29, 2023, and proposed an early revision of the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Furthermore, the Syndicate endorsed the appointments of various chairpersons and directors across multiple departments and institutes.

Moreover, the Syndicate granted permission for faculty, staff, and employees to use the campus graveyard for funeral purposes. They also agreed to upgrade temporary assistant professors to BPS-19 positions for in-service lecturers currently at BPS-18, contingent on their PhD qualifications and the availability of budgeted posts in their respective departments.

KU Registrar Professor Dr. Abdul Waheed was instructed to review past Syndicate resolutions and records regarding the upgrading of non-teaching posts. He is expected to present his findings in the next meeting.