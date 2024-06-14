KP Govt Ready to Increase Employee Salaries

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, announced on Thursday that the provincial government is prepared to increase its employees’ salaries by 25 percent, as proposed in the federal budget.

“We are ready to increase our employees’ salaries by 25 percent without hesitation. We will soon convene a session of the provincial assembly to secure approval,” he stated while speaking to reporters at the residence of Babar Saleem Swati, the Khyber Assembly speaker. The event was also attended by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf provincial deputy president Kamal Saleem Swati and Dr. Iftikhar Zaidi.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had previously increased employees’ salaries by 10 percent in the budget. “Our government’s austerity measures have proven effective in stabilizing the economy, but the federal government is withholding billions of rupees in arrears for electricity and water,” Saif added.

He noted that pensions and salaries are the largest liabilities of the provincial government, and his party plans to eliminate post-retirement financial benefits for future public sector employees. “We have finalized an agreement with Akhuwat’s microfinancing entity to provide interest-free loans to 100,000 youths across the province,” Saif said, adding that the provincial government would supply the funds for these loans.

Saif also stated that Imran Khan is firmly opposed to negotiations with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement. “Engaging with these corrupt parties would mean deviating from our political faith and ideology,” he asserted.

He further commented that his party and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl share the same view regarding the widespread rigging in the February 8 general elections. “Although we don’t engage in political battles together, our mission and objectives are aligned,” he concluded.