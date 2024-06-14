National Assembly Budget Increased By Rs. 4 Billion

The budget for the National Assembly has been increased by Rs. 4 billion for the next fiscal year.

The proposed budget allocation for the National Assembly is Rs. 12.7 billion.

In the current financial year, the budget for the National Assembly was over Rs. 8.3 billion. The new proposal includes Rs. 7.71 billion for employee-related expenses and Rs. 4.14 billion for operating expenses.

Also, funds in the region of Rs. 75 billion have been allocated for parliamentarians’ schemes.

Elsewhere, the federal government has proposed to increase the pensions of government employees by 15 percent.

The government is also considering a substantial increase in salaries of federal government employees. The salaries of grade 1 to 16 employees will see a 25 percent increase while those of grade 17 to 22 employees will go up by 20 percent.