National Assembly Budget Increased By Rs. 4 Billion

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 14, 2024 | 2:04 pm

The budget for the National Assembly has been increased by Rs. 4 billion for the next fiscal year.

The proposed budget allocation for the National Assembly is Rs. 12.7 billion.

In the current financial year, the budget for the National Assembly was over Rs. 8.3 billion. The new proposal includes Rs. 7.71 billion for employee-related expenses and Rs. 4.14 billion for operating expenses.

ALSO READ

Also, funds in the region of Rs. 75 billion have been allocated for parliamentarians’ schemes.

Elsewhere, the federal government has proposed to increase the pensions of government employees by 15 percent.

The government is also considering a substantial increase in salaries of federal government employees. The salaries of grade 1 to 16 employees will see a 25 percent increase while those of grade 17 to 22 employees will go up by 20 percent.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>