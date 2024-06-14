PM Announces Rs. 10.7 Per Unit Cut in Electricity Tariff for Industries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday announced a reduction of Rs. 10.69 per unit in price of electricity for the industrial sector.

The reduction in electricity prices has been made under the Prime Minister’s power package for the improvement of the country’s industry.

The price of electricity for the industry and export sector has been fixed at Rs. 34.99 per unit.

Under the Prime Minister’s package, the burden of more than Rs. 200 billion will be removed from the industries. This package has been introduced to make the cost of goods competitive in the global market.

This package will reduce the cost of production of industrial and agricultural products and significantly increase exports.