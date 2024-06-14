PM Announces Rs. 10.7 Per Unit Cut in Electricity Tariff for Industries

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 14, 2024 | 9:23 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday announced a reduction of Rs. 10.69 per unit in price of electricity for the industrial sector.

The reduction in electricity prices has been made under the Prime Minister’s power package for the improvement of the country’s industry.

The price of electricity for the industry and export sector has been fixed at Rs. 34.99 per unit.

Under the Prime Minister’s package, the burden of more than Rs. 200 billion will be removed from the industries. This package has been introduced to make the cost of goods competitive in the global market.

This package will reduce the cost of production of industrial and agricultural products and significantly increase exports.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>