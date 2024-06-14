Sindh Govt Launches Floating Solar Power Project

In a groundbreaking move aimed at providing significant relief to electricity consumers, the Sindh government has initiated an ambitious ‘Floating Solar Power’ project at Keenjhar Lake, approximately 36 kilometers from Thatta city.

This innovative project, spearheaded by Sindh’s Department of Energy, marks a significant step towards sustainable energy solutions in the region.

An agreement has been signed with Go Energy Pvt Ltd to kickstart the Floating Solar Power project, which is expected to be completed within two years. Upon completion, the project will generate 500 Mega Watts of electricity, which will be supplied to K-Electric through the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC)’s network.

This initiative is set to revolutionize the energy sector in Sindh, providing a substantial boost to the province’s power supply.

At the signing ceremony, Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah highlighted the project’s potential benefits for power consumers in the province. He emphasized the Sindh government’s commitment to addressing energy shortages and improving the overall power infrastructure.

Shah also called on the federal government to ensure an adequate supply of gas to mitigate the ongoing energy shortages in metropolitan areas.

Minister Shah proudly noted that Sindh is the first province to lay its own transmission line, a significant achievement as other provinces are still in the process of obtaining licenses. “Our priority is to complete the existing schemes and bring tangible benefits to our people,” he stated.