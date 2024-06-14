USA vs Ireland 2024 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free Ireland vs USA on TV and Online in Pakistan

The co-hosts USA will lock horns with Ireland at Lauderhill, Florida at the 2024 T20 World Cup in a crucial fixture that can be pivotal for Pakistan’s qualification in the Super 8s.
Florida is amid a tropical disturbance that has brought intense rainfall. And there’s no respite for the remainder of the week.
It is crucial for Pakistan in Group A that the USA does not win this game against Ireland while the game between India and Canada tomorrow will be crucial as well for Pakistan’s qualification.
All the matches including Pakistan vs Ireland will be held in Florida and if one of these games gets abandoned due to rain then Pakistan will be knocked out of the tournament.
Two days ago, Nepal vs Sri Lanka was washed out before there could be a toss. Friday morning’s fixture between the USA and Ireland might have the same fate.
A point for Monank Patel’s men will be enough to help them qualify for the Super 8s mathematically while demoralized Ireland will be knocked out as well along with Pakistan.
The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.
The Ireland vs USA live stream will be available for Pakistani fans on numerous platforms.
