ZONG 4G Brings Special Saudi Arabia International Roaming Offer This Eid-Ul-Adha

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s largest telecom operator offers affordable International Roaming Bundles for your next trip to Saudi Arabia this holy month to ensure you stay connected to your loved ones while performing Hajj!

Zong 4G stands as Pakistan’s only telecommunications provider, offering thoughtfully designed international roaming packages. In response to the contemporary connectivity issued faced by travelers, Zong has introduced specialized roaming bundles aimed at offering both cost-effectiveness and accessibility for users travelling abroad. Zong users can avail 1GB for 1200 PKR + Tax.

Package Price Details Subscription Saudi Arabia prepaid Voice + Data IR offer (30 Min, 30 SMS, 1GB) Rs. 1,700.00 +Tax 30 minutes and 1GB data for 15 days MY ZONG APP or dial *4255#

The Saudi Arabia International roaming bundles have ample and generous resources to last all through your trip ensuring that you stay seamlessly connected to your loved ones this Hajj. Customers can activate the roaming bundles for Saudi Arabia through MY ZONG APP or dial *4255# for subscription.

Zong 4G, as a customer-centric network, has prioritized meeting the needs of its users. Consequently, it has facilitated seamless and uninterrupted connectivity for travelers heading to the Saudi Arabia, allowing them to effortlessly share their Hajj memories with loved ones throughout their journey.