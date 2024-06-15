England vs Namibia 2024 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free England vs Namibia on TV and Online in Pakistan

Defending champions England will take on Namibia in a do-or-die match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda in their Group B clash tonight at the T20 World Cup.

Scotland and England are currently fighting for the second place in Group B with Australia already sealing their place in the Super 8s with three wins on the bounce.

England has 3 points while their neighbor Scotland has 5 points under their belt. Scotland still has to face Australia in their last group match which means that England’s win against Namibia can open doors for them in the Super 8s.

Jos Buttler’s side has a better net run rate than Scotland following their 8-wicket win against Oman as they chased down a target of 48 in 3.1 overs.

The match between Scotland and England was washed out due to rain which meant that both the teams had to settle for a point against each other.

Scotland defeated Oman by 7 wickets and triumphed over Namibia by 5 wickets. On the other hand, England succumbed to their arch-rivals Australia by 36 runs.

Sam Curran, the star of England’s title win two years ago, is waiting in the wings for a first outing of the campaign and he might get a chance to play in this match.

Of Namibia’s 15-man squad, only the 20-year-old batter Dylan Leicher has yet to be given an outing. With their qualification hopes over, the youngster might get a chance in the playing XI.

If England win tonight their all eyes will be on Australia vs Scotland on June 16 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia.

You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.



The Ireland vs USA live stream will be available for Pakistani fans on numerous platforms.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Myco LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK 3. Tapmad LINK LINK 4. Shoq App LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK 2. Tamasha LINK 3. Tapmad LINK

TV Broadcast

1. Ten Sports —- 2. Ptv Sports —-

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!