Federal Government Revives Health Insurance for Journalists

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 15, 2024 | 10:47 am

On Friday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced the revival of the health insurance scheme for journalists. He stated that the government is committed to the welfare of the media community.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Minister Tarar highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to support journalists. He mentioned the appeal to the prime minister for further initiatives in this area.

ALSO READ

Tarar called on the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) to ensure the rights of media workers and journalists. He suggested that cheques for outstanding dues should be given directly to journalists rather than through the Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE).

He acknowledged former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s role in initiating the health insurance scheme, which he is now advancing.

ALSO READ

5,000 journalists will receive medical coverage in the first phase, with an additional 10,000 in the second phase. The project has been allocated Rs. 1 billion in the budget. Tarar also requested that the Principal Information Officer include those who died of unnatural causes in the insurance package to provide financial support to their families.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>