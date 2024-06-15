Federal Government Revives Health Insurance for Journalists

On Friday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced the revival of the health insurance scheme for journalists. He stated that the government is committed to the welfare of the media community.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Minister Tarar highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to support journalists. He mentioned the appeal to the prime minister for further initiatives in this area.

Tarar called on the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) to ensure the rights of media workers and journalists. He suggested that cheques for outstanding dues should be given directly to journalists rather than through the Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE).

He acknowledged former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s role in initiating the health insurance scheme, which he is now advancing.

5,000 journalists will receive medical coverage in the first phase, with an additional 10,000 in the second phase. The project has been allocated Rs. 1 billion in the budget. Tarar also requested that the Principal Information Officer include those who died of unnatural causes in the insurance package to provide financial support to their families.