India vs Canada 2024 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free India vs Canada on TV and Online in Pakistan

India will play their last Group A match against Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida to finish off their preliminary group campaign at the 2024, T20 World Cup.

India has 6 points with three wins out of three while Canada has 2 points. Rohit Sharma’s men have already qualified for the Super 8s stage whereas Canada has failed to qualify after the rain forced the match between Ireland and the USA to be called off.

The co-hosts USA became the second team last night to qualify for the Super 8s from Group marking the biggest achievement in USA cricket’s history as they made the last eight for the first time in their inaugural campaign of the T20 World Cup.

India does not need to make any changes, but it would not hurt them to hand a chance to their players on the bench to test the strength of the squad depth. Kuldeep Yadav might replace one Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel in the game, while Yuzvendra Chahal might be given a chance in place of Jasprit Bumrah.

Canada is coming into the contest after a loss to Pakistan, where Aaron Johnson starred with the bat while scoring a magnificent half-century off 44 deliveries.

This game is a dead rubber between the two sides with both the teams already knowing their fate in the T20 World Cup. The game might be disrupted due to a wet outfield and bad weather.

You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.



The India vs Canada live stream will be available for Pakistani fans on numerous platforms.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Myco LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK 3. Tapmad LINK LINK 4. Shoq App LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK 2. Tamasha LINK 3. Tapmad LINK

TV Broadcast

1. Ten Sports —- 2. Ptv Sports —-

