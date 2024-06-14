The Pakistan team has been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after the USA vs. Ireland encounter at Lauderhill, Florida was called off due to rain.

Despite the fervent anticipation, the unforgiving weather is having the final say right now, and both teams will settle for a point, which means that Pakistan has been officially knocked out of the tournament.

The match, which had garnered immense attention due to its significance in Pakistan’s qualification has been officially called off due to rain and wet outfield.

Pakistan’s match against Ireland will be a dead rubber on Sunday if the match takes place in the first place as rain is expected in Florida on June 16 as well.

Babar Azam’s men lost to the USA in the Super Over while they were defeated by arch-rivals India at the Nassau Cricket Stadium by 6 runs in their second match of group A.

However, Pakistan defeated Canada by 7 wickets while chasing a target of 107 runs in 17.4 overs to register their first two points in the T20 World Cup. As things stand Pakistan is still on a ventilator.

