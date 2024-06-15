State Life and Daman Investments Announce Strategic Alliance to Drive Innovative Financial Solutions and Economic Growth

The State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), the leading life and health insurer in Pakistan, has entered into a strategic partnership with Daman Investments (DI) Dubai, a preeminent regional investment firm known for its comprehensive suite of non banking financial services tailored to institutional clients, corporations, SMEs, and high-net-worth individuals.

This new partnership will facilitate the collaborative development of tailored client solutions that align with and support the

growth strategies of both DI and SLIC.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Shoaib Javed Hussain, CEO of SLIC, and Mr. Ahmed Khizer

Khan, CEO of DI, during a ceremony attended by senior executives from both organizations.

During the event, Shoaib Javed Hussain, CEO of SLIC, stated: “State Life has always been at the forefront in transforming the insurance sector. It is a pleasure to announce the strategic partnership between State Life and Daman Investments which, brings together two leading organizations with a shared vision of enduring financial protection and inclusion of people across all strata of society, with the goal of increasing economic activities.

Mr. Ahmed Khizer Khan, CEO of DI stated: “Daman Investments has built a lasting legacy of delivering world-class investment and growth opportunities to our clients. This partnership with State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and our strategy of fostering growth through strategic alliances. We are confident that, together, we will provide unparalleled value and innovative solutions to meet the diverse financial needs of our customers. We eagerly anticipate a successful and fruitful collaboration and are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring.”