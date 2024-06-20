Govt Reveals How Many Pakistanis Died During Hajj 2024

Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a statement urging the public to dismiss unverified social media posts concerning the challenges faced by pilgrims, labeling them as “inauthentic”.

The Ministry’s response comes in light of reports citing over 900 deaths during the pilgrimage.

According to diplomatic sources and officials quoted by news agencies, the casualties include 600 Egyptians, 144 Indonesians, 68 Indians, 60 Jordanians, 35 Pakistanis, 35 Tunisians, 11 Iranians, and three Senegalese.

Saudi state television reported temperatures soaring to 51.8 degrees Celsius in the shade at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director General of Pakistan’s Haj Mission, confirmed 35 Pakistani fatalities as of June 18, scattered across Makkah, Madina, Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

Responding to circulating video clips showing distressing scenes of pilgrims, Mr. Soomro emphasized the lack of authenticity. He urged the public to rely on credible sources for accurate information, specifically from official Saudi government channels verified by the mission.

The Ministry acknowledged the rigorous conditions during Hajj this year, citing extreme heat and challenging weather. It assured that the Saudi government implemented burial arrangements in Haramain and facilitated the repatriation of deceased Pakistani pilgrims upon request by their families.