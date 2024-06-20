Power Generation Goes Up Slightly in May

Power generation in the country went up by 2.7 percent YoY to 12,617 gigawatts per hour (GWh) in May 2024, but down 1.9 percent YoY to 113,705 GWH in 11MFY24 compared to the same period last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, power generation in the country went up by 46 percent from 8,639 GWh recorded in April 2024.

The cost of fuel for power generation decreased by 10 percent YoY to an average of Rs. 8.74/unit in May 2024. During May 2024, the actual power generation was 11.3 percent lower than the reference generation, said Arif Habib Limited. This decline in generation is expected to result in higher capacity charges for the 2QFY25 QTA.

Major contributors during May 2024 were Hydel (31 percent), RLNG (21.9 percent), Nuclear (18.7 percent), and Coal (10.9 percent).

Hydel-based power generation increased by 17.9 percent YoY to 3,906 GWh in May 2024 from 3,312 GWh last year. On an MoM basis, Hydel-based power output showed a big increase of 88.7 percent in May from 2,070 GWh in the previous month.

RLNG power generation is down by 8 percent YoY from 2,988 GWh in May 2023 to 2,748 GWh in May 2024. On an MoM basis, RLNG generation is up 27.4 percent. For the period July-May FY24, it is up 8.5 percent YoY.

Nuclear power generation increased by 53 percent YoY to 2,360 GWh in May 2024 from 1,543 GWh last year, while monthly nuclear power generation shows a decrease of 15.5 percent from 2,043 GWh observed the previous month.

Coal-based power generation increased by 5.6 percent YoY to 1,372 GWh in May 2024 from 1,300 GWh last year but up by 55.7 percent MoM compared to 881 GWh in April 2024.

Solar-based generation is partially up 0.8 percent YoY from 124 GWh last year to 125 GWh in May 2024. During 11MFY24, it fell by 5.8 percent YoY to 912 GWh from 968 GWh in 11MFY23.

Fuel Cost

During May 2024, fuel cost for power generation decreased by 10 percent YoY and also down 5 percent MoM to an average of Rs. 8.74/unit, compared to an average cost of Rs. 9.72/unit in May 2023 and Rs. 9.21/unit in April 2024, respectively. For 11MFY24, fuel costs are down 5.5 percent YoY with an average cost of Rs. 8.79/unit, compared to Rs. 9.3/unit in 11MFY23.

Furnace Oil was the priciest with a cost of Rs. 31.45 per unit in May 2024 and Rs. 34.2 per unit in 11MFY24.