Shahid Afridi Responds After His Picture With Zionist Group Goes Viral on Social Media

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi responded to a Zionist group that posted his picture on social media sparking a lot of outrage on social media following his interaction with fans who were supporting the Zionist movement.

The cricketer clarified that he thought, a recent photograph with a Zionist group happened because he thought it was an ordinary fan interaction.

ALSO READ New Zealand Skipper Steps Down After Shock T20 World Cup Exit

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the photo went viral, Afridi said that he was walking down a street in the UK when some people asked him for a photo and he obliged.

“Imagine strolling down a street in Manchester (UK) and so-called fans approach you for a selfie. You oblige, and moments later, they upload it as some form of Zionist endorsement,” he wrote.

“Unbelievable! Please don’t believe everything that is uploaded.” He went on to add that the photo does not signify his support for any situation where ‘human lives are at stake’.

Following his photo with the Zionist group fans on social media gave mixed reactions, many defended the cricketer acknowledging the fact that he had no idea that they were supporting that movement while others said that it was naive on Afridi’s part to take a picture with them as they had pamphlets in their hands which portrayed their ambitions.

ALSO READ PCB To Review Remuneration Packages Of Centrally Contracted Players After 2024 T20 World Cup

It was evident, that the fans who took the picture with the superstar cricketer took advantage of the situation but the claim by the fans that Afridi should’ve been clever in that situation.

Follow the T20 World Cup 2024 latest updates here!