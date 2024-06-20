PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shahid Afridi Responds After His Picture With Zionist Group Goes Viral on Social Media

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 20, 2024 | 12:22 pm

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi responded to a Zionist group that posted his picture on social media sparking a lot of outrage on social media following his interaction with fans who were supporting the Zionist movement.

The cricketer clarified that he thought, a recent photograph with a Zionist group happened because he thought it was an ordinary fan interaction.

ALSO READ

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the photo went viral, Afridi said that he was walking down a street in the UK when some people asked him for a photo and he obliged.

“Imagine strolling down a street in Manchester (UK) and so-called fans approach you for a selfie. You oblige, and moments later, they upload it as some form of Zionist endorsement,” he wrote.

“Unbelievable! Please don’t believe everything that is uploaded.” He went on to add that the photo does not signify his support for any situation where ‘human lives are at stake’.

Following his photo with the Zionist group fans on social media gave mixed reactions, many defended the cricketer acknowledging the fact that he had no idea that they were supporting that movement while others said that it was naive on Afridi’s part to take a picture with them as they had pamphlets in their hands which portrayed their ambitions.

ALSO READ

It was evident, that the fans who took the picture with the superstar cricketer took advantage of the situation but the claim by the fans that Afridi should’ve been clever in that situation.

Follow the T20 World Cup 2024 latest updates here!

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>