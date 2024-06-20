Punjab Bans O-Level’s History of Pakistan Textbook

The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has imposed an immediate ban on the O-level book, “The History and Culture of Pakistan,” authored by Nigel Kelly, for unspecified reasons.

The Schools Education Department has issued a notification instructing all chief executive officers of the District Education Authority to enforce the ban. This notification, dated June 13, was released without detailing the rationale behind the prohibition.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and other officials confirmed the ban to a private news channel. An official disclosed that the initial ban was actually implemented in May of last year, and the latest notification is intended to reinforce compliance with this ban.