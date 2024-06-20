Realme GT 6 Launched Globally With Flagship Grade Camera and 120W Fast Charging

Unveiled at an event in Milan, Italy, the Realme GT 6 marks the triumphant return of the GT series to the global smartphone market after a year-long hiatus. This feature-rich phone is a true “flagship killer,” aiming to deliver high-end specs at a competitive price.

Design and Display

The 6.78-inch AMOLED panel is dubbed by Realme as the “Hyper Display”, boasting a 1264 x 2780 resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an incredible peak HDR brightness of 6,000 nits – the brightest ever seen on a phone according to the company. To ensure durability, the display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Internals and Software

At the heart of the Realme GT 6 lies the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which is popular in all the recent flagship killer phones. This powerhouse is paired with a generous 12 GB or even 16 GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and a lag-free gaming experience thanks to the Adreno 715 graphics chip.

For software, it brings Android 14 with 4 years of promised OS upgrades, which means it can go up to Android 18 in 2028.

Cameras

The Realme GT 6 packs a triple-camera system on the back, headlined by a 50MP wide-angle sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and autofocus. This main camera is backed by a Sony LYT808 sensor and a wide f/1.7 aperture for capturing sharp photos even in low light.

The phone also offers a 50MP telephoto camera for zooming in on distant subjects without losing detail. This telephoto lens has a focal length of 47mm and an f/2.0 aperture. Rounding out the rear camera system is an 8MP ultrawide sensor for capturing expansive landscapes and wide group photos with a 16mm focal length and an f/2.2 aperture.

For selfies and video calls, the Realme GT 6 boasts a 32MP front-facing camera with a wide 22mm f/2.5 lens.

Following the current trend, the GT 6 has a suite of AI features called NextAI. This includes AI Night Vision to enhance low-light video recordings, AI Smart Removal to help eliminate unwanted objects from photos, and AI Smart Loop which intelligently suggests apps based on what’s on your screen and your recent actions.

Battery and Pricing

The phone boasts a long-lasting 5,500mAh battery that supports incredibly fast 120W charging. Realme claims the battery can jump from near empty (1%) to half full (50%) in 10 minutes, with a full charge taking only 26 minutes. The company also highlights the battery’s impressive durability, stating it can retain at least 80% of its capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, translating to over four years of daily charging.

Since European pricing is always higher than China, the Realme GT 6 starts at €600 in the EU. The available colors are called Fluid Sliver, and Razor Green.

