Realme GT Neo 6 SE Launched Globally With New Name

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 22, 2024 | 2:26 pm

Realme GT Neo 6 SE, an upper mid-range phone launched in China earlier this month, has now reached the global market, starting with India. The international version is called the GT 6T and comes with identical specifications, but faster charging.

Under the hood, the GT 6T is fueled by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Featuring a 10-bit 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, the phone can achieve a peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits, but only for HDR content. It has a resolution of 2,780 x 1,264 pixels and supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, which can be dialed down to save battery.

The primary camera boasts a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 sensor paired with an f/1.9 lens. Additionally, there’s an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, while the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter. Both the front and back cameras can record 4K footage, but only the main camera can reach 60 fps.

The phone packs a 5,500 mAh battery supporting 120W SuperVOOC charging, with the charger provided in the package. This is slightly faster than the 100W you get on the Chinese version.

Operating on Realme UI 5.0 and Android 14, the GT 6T comes with assurances of receiving software updates for 4 years and OS updates for 3 years.

Realme GT 6T has a starting price of $200 in India and is available in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colors.

Realme GT 6T Specifications

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X4 & 4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3×1.9 GHz Cortex-A520)
GPU Adreno 732
OS Android 14, Realme UI 5.0
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.78″ LTPO AMOLED, 1264 x 2780 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors
RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Card Slot No
Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.5, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″
Colors Silver, Green
Battery
 5,500 mAh, 120W wired charging
Price
 $300

 

Aasil Ahmed

lens

