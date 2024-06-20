Religious Ministry Issues Important Update for Pilgrims Returning From Hajj

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 20, 2024 | 6:20 pm

On Thursday, the Ministry of Religious Affairs announced the arrangements for distributing Zamzam water to pilgrims and clarified that passengers of Saudi Airlines, Serene Air, and Air Sial will receive Zamzam water upon arrival at Pakistani airports.

According to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, all airlines have been tasked with handling the distribution of Zamzam water, also known as Abe Zamzam.

Pilgrims returning to Pakistan on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, Serene Air, and Air Sial are instructed to book their Zamzam water along with their luggage and collect it from their respective airports.

Instructions for PIA Passengers

  • PIA Passengers: Those flying with PIA will receive their Zamzam water at Jeddah and Madinah airports. Pilgrims traveling from Quetta and Sukkur will collect their Zamzam water from airports within Pakistan.
  • Passengers of Saudi Airlines, Serene Air, and Air Sial: These passengers will receive their Zamzam water at Pakistani airports upon their return.

