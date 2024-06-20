Religious Ministry Issues Important Update for Pilgrims Returning From Hajj

On Thursday, the Ministry of Religious Affairs announced the arrangements for distributing Zamzam water to pilgrims and clarified that passengers of Saudi Airlines, Serene Air, and Air Sial will receive Zamzam water upon arrival at Pakistani airports.

According to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, all airlines have been tasked with handling the distribution of Zamzam water, also known as Abe Zamzam.

Pilgrims returning to Pakistan on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, Serene Air, and Air Sial are instructed to book their Zamzam water along with their luggage and collect it from their respective airports.

Instructions for PIA Passengers