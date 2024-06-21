Balochistan Announces Massive Increase in Salaries

On Friday, the Balochistan government revealed its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 955 billion.

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani presented the budget, which includes a proposed salary increase for government employees.

The development budget under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) is set at Rs 321 billion. The budget outlines a 25 percent salary hike for employees from grade 1 to 16, and a 22 percent increase for those from grade 17 to 22.

Furthermore, a 15 percent rise in pensions for retired employees is proposed.

The major allocations in the budget are: