Balochistan Announces Massive Increase in Salaries

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 21, 2024 | 8:39 pm

On Friday, the Balochistan government revealed its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 955 billion.

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani presented the budget, which includes a proposed salary increase for government employees.

ALSO READ

The development budget under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) is set at Rs 321 billion. The budget outlines a 25 percent salary hike for employees from grade 1 to 16, and a 22 percent increase for those from grade 17 to 22.

Furthermore, a 15 percent rise in pensions for retired employees is proposed.

ALSO READ

The major allocations in the budget are:

  • Rs 138 billion for General Public Service
  • Rs 93.12 billion for law and order
  • Rs 79.36 billion for economic affairs
  • Rs 49.92 billion for housing and commencement facilities
  • Rs 57 billion for health
  • Rs 6 billion for culture and religious affairs
  • Rs 126.26 billion for education
  • Rs 13.35 billion for social security
  • Rs 13 billion for pensions
  • Rs 219 billion for development

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Spotify Pakistan Celebrates World Music Day Highlighting Global Flavor Loved by Local Audiences
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>